Screwfix Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on tools and more

If you have developed a penchant for home improvement during the course of the pandemic, Screwfix is well placed to ensure you’re kitted out with the right tools for whatever job you’re undertaking.

With more than 1,200 stores in 10 countries, Screwfix is an established operation. However, the retailer has an increasingly impressive selection of products available online, from tools to paint. There’s also an excellent outdoor and garden section for those interested in jazzing up their exteriors.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

As we’re spending more time in the home during autumn and winter, we’re hoping for plenty of deals on DIY this Black Friday on heating, lighting and, of course, power tools.

Screwfix is one of the best places to find savings on big, established brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee and Erbauer. If you’re in the market for a tool from a trusted manufacturer, be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating it with all the best savings as we see them, using all our shopping expertise (and, hopefully, discounted ear defenders) to cut through the noise. It’s also worth noting that many of the battery and power systems for these brands are interchangable, so there are significant cost saving opportunities here.

Keep on reading to find out what kind of deals we can expect to see on the vast array of products the retailer offers.

Read more:

Does Screwfix take part in Black Friday?

Yes. Screwfix offered big discounts on a range of items in 2020, and this year should be no exception. As winter is traditionally a big time for home improvement, the retailer offers a range of deals on its tools and products to tempt consumers into starting their renovation projects.

Does Screwfix take part in Cyber Monday?

In recent years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have somewhat merged to create a big, weekend-long discounting bonanza. Although there is no sign as yet that Screwfix will take part in Cyber Monday specifically this year, the retailer’s online store promises winter savings. The retailer’s offers tend to be focused on themes, so expect excellent discounts on products to prepare for winter or light up the darker nights.

How much is Screwfix’s Black Friday discount?

We can’t be sure yet of exactly how much of a discount we’ll see on Screwfix products, but due to the way the retailer operates its website and warehouse systems, we’re likely to see clearance discounts of older stock. Currently there are some fantastic savings in the lighting department, including between 25 and 50 per cent off downlights, LED batten lights and uplighting.

When is Screwfix’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Savings can already be found across Screwfix’s range ahead of Black Friday. You can’t miss these as they’re displayed front and centre on the homepage, and currently we’re seeing great deals on tools, such as this Makita cordless combi drill at £149.99 (Screwfix.com) rather than its usual £199.99. It’s also worth keeping an eye on introductory deals, which are offers set up to discount new products as they come on to the market. This DeWalt toughsystem storage tower will be listed for £219.99 in the future, but until January you can pick it up for an impressive £159.99 (Screwfix.com).

What was in Screwfix’s Black Friday sale last year?

The Screwfix Black Friday landing page set up for November 2020 indicates that there’s likely to be some significant savings in 2021 too. We can see, however, that seasonal deals last year saw excellent price cuts on heating and radiator systems, workwear and tools for outdoor improvement and gardening.

In terms of specific deals, last year we saw Screwfix discount the Milwaukee packout system (£269.99, Screwfix.com) from £269.99 to £199.99. The popular DeWalt 18V impact driver (£109.99, Screwfix.com) was also heavily reduced to only £49.99.

How much is Screwfix’s delivery on Black Friday

If you order before 6pm, you can opt for next-day delivery with Screwfix, although it’s worth looking at the exceptions if you live in a more remote location. For orders over £50, free delivery is available, and delivery is only £5 if the order is less than £50. We don’t yet know if we can expect any Black Friday-specific deals on delivery fees.

Do bear in mind that the retailer also has an excellent click and collect service, and it’s likely that most people will have a Screwfix store nearby, so this may be a better option.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on footwear, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Screwfix Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on tools and more