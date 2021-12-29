Scream confirms fan theory linking characters to original movie

A fan theory about the forthcoming Scream sequel has seemingly been confirmed by the movie’s official Twitter account.

The fifth entry in the hit horror franchise, entitled Scream (but colloquially referred to as “Scream 5”), sees the return of original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

A number of new characters are also being introduced to the franchise, including those played by Marley Shelton, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

Potential spoilers for Scream follow…

The viral marketing campaign for the new sequel includes the TikTok account @TooBrashSarah, which has shared a number of details about the forthcoming film.

In a recent post, the account revealed that two of the newly introduced characters are related to Randy, the character played by Jamie Kennedy who perished in Scream 2.

Per the account, Mindy Meeks-Martin (Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Gooding) are in fact the niece and nephew of Kennedy’s character.

The identity of the killer in Scream was also recently teased in a new piece of promotional artwork.

While it is not yet known who is behind the iconic “Ghostface” mask in the new sequel, the recent poster for Scream bore the tagline: “The killer is on this poster.”

Scream is released in cinemas on 14 January 2022.

