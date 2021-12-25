Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.

Oliver Fox was the first to be born on December 25 in Scotland, at 12.45am at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley to Emma Gearey, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

Leo Anderson was not far behind, arriving just after 1am at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Leo, whose parents Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine live in Ayr weighed 8lbs 13oz.

At the same hospital, Natalie Cairns gave birth to her second child, who is yet to be named, at 3.06am, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, from Irvine, also welcomed her first child – Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Leo was quickly followed by Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45am to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, who are from Linlithgow.

Skye Rose Irving was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston (NHS Lothian/PA)

Within 45 minutes, Skye Rose Irving was born to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30, at St John’s, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

NHS Lothian’s Birth Centre, at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh also welcomed a new baby into the world in the early hours.

Baby Otame’s parents are yet to decide on a name (NHS Lothian/PA)

But Edinburgh-based parents Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, are still wrangling over their new son’s name.

At the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbet, so far they have delivered four Christmas babies.

Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am, and weighed 8lb 13oz (NHS Ayrshire and Arran)

Sonnie Findlater was welcomed into the world, weighing 9lbs 1oz, at 1.52am, to parents William and Jennifer and three-year-old sister April-Kay, of Stirling.

And at 7.22am midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, weighing 8lbs and 3oz.

