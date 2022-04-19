Scottie Scheffler to make first start since winning Masters at Zurich Classic

The 2022 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler is set to make his first start since winning the green jack at Augusta when he tees off at the Zurich Classic.

The world No 1 will play with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer, who’s had success at this event in recent years. Palmer partnered with Jon Rahm to win the Zurich Classic in 2019.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour’s only official two-man team competition. The format sees the duos play best-ball on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot on Friday and Sunday, with play getting underway from TPC Louisiana on Thursday 21 April.

The Zurich Classic boasts an impressive field with International Presidents Cup teammates and 2021 champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman returning to defend their title.

FedExCup No 3 Sam Burns and two-time Zurich Classic winner Billy Horschel have put aside their LSU-Florida rivalry to form a formidable pairing.

Friends and practice buddies, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are among the most natural teammates in the field. Cantlay still is chasing his first win of 2021-22, while Schauffele has been winless since the 2019 Sentry TOC. The pair debuted together last year for a T11.

There is plenty of European Ryder Cup firepower at the Zurich Classic, with teams including Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter, and Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Two of the games young stars Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, and South Korean pair Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An are the other picks of the bunch.

Both members of the winning team will be credited with an official PGA Tour victory and both will receive exemptions into next month’s PGA Championship as well as the 2023 editions of the Sentry Tournament of Championship and The Players.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scottie Scheffler to make first start since winning Masters at Zurich Classic