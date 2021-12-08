Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing wife and unborn child

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife Laci Peterson who was eight months pregnant when she died in 2002, has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Peterson was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for the killing of the couple’s unborn baby, Conner.

The 49-year-old has been on death row in California for more than 15 years, but the state Supreme Court overturned the sentence last year after it was revealed that jurors who personally disagreed with the existence of the death penalty had been dismissed from serving in the case, KCRA reported.

“I’ve seen no sorrow or no remorse from you at all,” Ms Peterson’s mother, Sharon Rocha, said in court. “I know you’re going to say you have no remorse because you’re innocent, but you haven’t shown any grief or sorrow for either of them,” she said.

“I still feel the grief every day after 19 years,” she added. “No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future there are two things that will never change, Laci and Conner will always be dead and you will always be their murderer.”

