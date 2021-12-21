Republican Rep Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday said he would refuse to provide testimony and documents to the select committee investigating the Capitol Riot on 6 January of this year.

The House select committee on Monday requested that Mr Perry provide documents relating to a scheme to use the Department of Justice to install former president Donald Trump in for a second term.

But Mr Perry, who is the incoming chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, rejected the request.

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” he tweeted. “I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scott Perry: Republican House member says no to Jan 6 Committee request for testimony and documents