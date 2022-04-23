Scott McTominay admits Man Utd have ‘a whole lot of problems’ at the club

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay admits the club have a “whole lot of problems” and the team need to “look themselves in the mirror”.

The brutal verdict came after Ralf Rangnick’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners eased into the lead through Nuno Tavares with Bukayo Saka adding a penalty and Granit Xhaka hitting a stunning strike to boost their top-four chances.

United were only able to score through Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned from compassionate leave, before Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty.

“Goals change games of football, We didn’t put the ball in the back of the net and they did,” McTominay told BT Sport. “We dominated the first 20/25 minutes of the second half and they go down the other side of the pitch and score.

“That’s how it’s going at the minute. There are a whole lot of problems in terms of players, staff, everything higher up.

“We need to concentrate on what’s happening on the pitch. It’s self-pride when we’re on the pitch. We don’t need to worry about who’s saying what. It’s pride when you go on the pitch, give your best, everyone.

“There’s a lot of things going on at the minute, don’t get me wrong. For us, when we get back into the dressing room, it’s about going home and taking a look at ourselves in the mirror. You can’t go home and be satisfied at conceding three goals away at Arsenal whenever we deserved to win the game, that’s not the way that football works.”

And he was even more critical as to why he believes the team, who are now unlikely to make the top four, aren’t getting results they need.

“For us, self-belief, lack of confidence, you can see it all in the last two months,” the Scottish international added. “We had a half-decent game today, but even then, it’s the belief, which is so big in football, it’s just not here at the minute.”

United will next have a chance to boost their position against Chelsea on Thursday.

