Scott Disick reacts to ex Sophia Richie’s engagement

Scott Disick has poked fun at himself in a reaction to his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Richie, getting engaged.

The reality TV star dated Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, for three years and she announced her engagement to partner Elliot Grainger on Wednesday.

Disick compared himself to comedian Dane Cook’s unlucky-in-love character in the 2007 rom-com, Good Luck Chuck, in an Instagram post.

The news comes six months after Kourtney Kardashian, who Disick shares three children with, announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker after a public, PDA-filled few months of dating.

Disick captioned his Instagram post: “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” alongside a snap of him on a luxury speedboat.

Good Luck Chuck follows the character of Charlie Kagan, who is cursed to have every woman he dates go on to marry the love of their life after dating him.

Since seeing his exes go on to get engaged, Disick is now dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson and is reportedly taking the relationship ‘day by day’.

The pair were first spotted together in early April and made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of new show, The Kardashians.

Disick, 38, and Donaldson, 27, are thought to have been dating for around a month (Getty Images for ABA)

A source told US weekly: “So far it’s going well. He’s very attracted to her. Him introducing her to the family and having her at the Kardashian premiere meant a lot to him.”

“It’s still a new relationship and he’s taking it day by day,” the source continued, adding Disick is “looking for the right person to settle down with” but he “just hasn’t found her yet.”

“He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are.”

Kardashian reportedly approves of the relationship with Donaldson and is happy to see Disick date a woman closer to his age.

After splitting from Kardashian, 38-year-old Disick previously dated Richie, 23, Bella Thorne, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20. Donaldson is 27-years-old.

A source told Life & Style magazine: “Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age. She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scott Disick reacts to ex Sophia Richie’s engagement