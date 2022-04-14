Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine has been rescheduled for June 1.

The match had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA announced the new date on Thursday afternoon. The sport’s world governing body also confirmed that the winners of that match would face Wales in Cardiff for a place in the finals in Qatar on June 5.

Wales beat Austria last month to book their place in the World Cup play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)

Whoever qualifies will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scotland, Wales and Ukraine learn rearranged World Cup play-off dates