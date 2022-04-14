Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off and Wales final date confirmed

Uefa have confirmed the postponed World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June, with the final against Wales to be held in Cardiff four days later on 5 June.

The winner of the play-off will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar and will join England, the United States and Iran in Group B of the tournament.

The match was originally schedueld to be played at Hampden in March but was postponed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the other half of the draw, Wales defeated Austria and will host the final play-off tie.

In order to rearrange the fixture, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales have had to push back Uefa Nations League fixtures that had been scheduled to be played during the international break.

More follows

