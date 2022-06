Scotland vs Ukraine predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup play-off semi-final

Scotland will look to take a step closer to ending their 24-year wait for a World Cup appearance as they host Ukraine at Hampden in a play-off semi-final.

The match was postponed in March following Russia’s invasion of the country and there is set to be an outpouring of support for Ukraine as they play their first competitive game since November amid the ongoing conflict.

The winner will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday with a place in the World Cup finals on the line. Wales defeated Austria in the other semi-final in March, and the winner of the play-off will join England, the United States and Iran in Group B in Qatar.

Scotland ended their long wait for an appearance at a major tournament after qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals last summer but have not featured at a World Cup since 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Scotland vs Ukraine?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June and will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack due to injury, while Nathan Patterson is doubtful after spending several weeks on the side-lines after undergoing minor ankle surgery. Steve Clarke will need to check on the fitness of Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna after they featured in the Champions League final and Championship play-off final respectively over the weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko did not feature in Ukraine’s warm-up match against Borussia Monchengladbach in May but can expect to return to the starting line-up at Hampden.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor; Christie, Dykes

Ukraine: Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matvienko; Karavaev, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyganko

Odds

Scotland: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Ukraine: 12/5

Prediction

In what is set to be a special atmosphere given Scotland’s World Cup dreams and the emotion surrounding Ukraine, this is tough to call. Scotland are perhaps stronger collectively but Ukraine have the edge individually and possess a special talent in Ruslan Malianovsky. This is set to be a close match but it is there where Ukraine may have the difference. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

