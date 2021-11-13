Scotland vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 autumn international fixture today

Gregor Townsend has overseen a strong burst of Scottish form this year

Scotland are taking on South Africa at Murrayfield hoping to take another huge scalp a week on from their impressive win over Australia. This time though they will need to go up another gear as they face the reigning world champions, and a Springboks side who have not lost to the Scots since 2010, winning their past six encounters.

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the team which started the win over Australia, with Rufus McLean installed on the wing and Matt Scott given his first start at centre since 2017, while Stuart McInally and Nick Haining come into the pack. Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the side which edged Wales, including full-back Willie le Roux replacing the injured Damian Willemse.

Townsend knows it will be a tough encounter, but believes home advantage could again be key. “We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition. It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.”

Follow all the action below, live, followed by Ireland against New Zealand:

Show latest update 1636804656 Scotland vs South Africa Stuart Hogg says he is ready to face the physical challenge of the Springboks once again and believes Scotland can pull off another memorable upset following last weekend’s win over Australia. The Scotland captain started two Tests of the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer and is familiar with the strengths of the world champions. “They are an unbelievable team, they have got some brilliant individual players and they are world champions for a reason,” he said. “But like everything there are weaknesses within it and hopefully we can exploit that. “We need to be patient in what we are trying to do and also stand up to their physicality. If we can stand up to that and outmuscle them we give ourselves a good opportunity of winning.” (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 11:57 1636798828 Scotland vs South Africa odds Scotland 21/10 South Africa 4/9 First try scorer: Makazole Mapimpi 8/1 Jesse Kriel 10/1 Duhan van der Merwe 10/1 Bongi Mbonambi 10/1 Rufus McLean 12/1 Odds via Betfair. Karl Matchett 13 November 2021 10:20 1636798673 Scotland vs South Africa line-ups Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn. South Africa: Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Frans Steyn. Karl Matchett 13 November 2021 10:17 1636798310 Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm. Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result. The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out. He subsequently returned two negative tests and has been given permission by public health officials to face the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Karl Matchett 13 November 2021 10:11 1636718960 Ireland vs New Zealand line-ups Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls. New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili. Jack Rathborn 12 November 2021 12:09 1636718943 Ireland vs New Zealand odds Match odds Ireland: 7/2 Draw: 25/1 New Zealand: 2/9 Ireland +11: EVENS Draw +11: 22/1 New Zealand -11: EVENS Jack Rathborn 12 November 2021 12:09

