Scotland vs Japan live stream: How to watch rugby Test match online and on TV tomorrow

Scotland welcome Japan back to Murrayfield to close out their Autumn Nations Series.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend must guard against complacency, while the Brave Blossoms will find familiarity with their surroundings, having gone down 28-10 at this stadium to the British & Irish Lions back in June ahead of the tour of South Africa.

The truth though is that Japan are still finding their feet after a testing couple of years since the World Cup, with just five matches in that period, losing four of them and the only victory coming against minnows Portugal last weekend.

Scotland, meanwhile, have enjoyed three matches in the past month, with world champions South Africa pushed hard through the interval until the Springboks pulled clear in the second half to clinch a 30-15 win.

Townsend said: “I expect a similar challenge to the one they presented us two years ago. I coached the team that day and I was part of the Lions coaching staff in the summer and they played very well the more they got into the game, especially in the second half. We’re going to see their best performance of the campaign, that’s for sure. It’s up to us to deliver our best performance on the other side.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Japan?

Scotland v Japan will take place on Saturday, 20 November 2021, the game at Murrayfield, Edinburgh will kick off at 1pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

You can watch a live stream through the Prime Video app on most mobile devices. Coverage of the game starts from 12:30pm GMT.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Josh Bayliss, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Jamie Bhatti. Reserves: Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Dylan Richardson, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn.

Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Shogo Nakano, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Michael Leitch, James Moore, Jack Cornelsen, Asaeli Ai Valu, Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar. Reserves: Kosuke Horikoshi, Keita Inagaki, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Ben Gunter, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Yu Tamura, Dylan Riley.

Prediction

With the Brave Blossoms a little undercooked at this level due to the Covid pandemic, expect Scotland to have too much here and ease to victory by a couple scores.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scotland vs Japan live stream: How to watch rugby Test match online and on TV tomorrow