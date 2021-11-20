Scotland vs Japan LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

(Getty Images)

Gregor Townsend wants no mistakes when Scotland host Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The hosts suffered defeat to South Africa last time out and the head coach doesn’t want a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, when Japan shocked Scotland. “I expect a similar challenge to the one they presented us two years ago. I coached the team that day and I was part of the Lions coaching staff in the summer and they played very well the more they got into the game, especially in the second half,” he said in the lead-up to the game.

“They’ll be better for having spent time together and having had three Test matches over the past month. We’re going to see their best performance of the campaign, that’s for sure. It’s up to us to deliver our best performance on the other side.”

Stuart Hogg equalled the all-time record for scoring tries with the national team last weekend and will look to set the record outright this time out – hopefully in victory this time, after he was unable to enjoy the experience against the Springboks due to the eventual result.

Scotland have already hammered Tonga and narrowly beat Australia, before their defeat last week.

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Twickenham in this colossal match-up

Show latest update 1637409849 Talking points ahead of Scotland vs Japan Scotland host Japan in their fourth and final Test of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the game at Murrayfield including a revenge mission, a chance for Josh Bayliss and attempts to finish on a high. Karl Matchett 20 November 2021 12:04 1637406634 Scotland vs Japan live coverage Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Autumn internationals as Scotland host Japan at Murrayfield. “I want to see us perform to the best of our ability. If I’m being honest, we’re yet to have a complete performance both sides of the ball,” he said. “But we’ve learned a huge amount throughout these last three games, so hopefully on Saturday it will be the case [of a complete performance]. “We just want to win. We have a gameplan – a way we want to play – but the most important thing is we win the game. Having said that, I know exactly what we’re about and how we want to play the game, so it will be exciting. “It will be end to end, side to side, exactly what we want. Hopefully we can put on a performance that we’re proud of, that the nation’s proud of, and that gets everybody at BT Murrayfield on their feet.” Karl Matchett 20 November 2021 11:10

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scotland vs Japan LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals