Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Autumn International today

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend (Action Images)

Scotland host Australia this afternoon as the weekend’s autumn internationals action comes to a close at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side opened their autumn series with a comprehensive 10-try victory over Tonga last weekend, but the Scotland head coach has been boosted by the returning captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of the Wallabies. Townsend has named a strong and experienced side, including 14 of the 15 players who started Scotland’s win in Paris earlier this year in the final fixture of their Six Nations campaign.

Dave Rennie’s Australia side are on a winning run of five matches, which includes back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent rugby championship. The Wallabies tasted defeat on their last visit to the Scottish capital, however, in a 53-24 defeat in 2017 that followed another Scotland win in Sydney earlier that summer. The visitors have named Kurtley Beale on their bench, with the powerful back set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago and face clashes against both England and Wales in the coming weeks.

Follow live coverage and analysis of Scotland vs Australia, below:

Show latest update 1636291671 How to watch Scotland vs Australia online and on TV today Scotland host Australia in an Autumn Internationals fixture at Murrayfield this afternoon, in what is the first meeting of the countries in almost four years. Gregor Townsends’s team secured back-to-back wins over Australia in both Sydney and Edinburgh back in 2017, but the sides have not played each other since. Scotland defeated Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend as the hosts returned to action, while Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago. Dave Rennie’s side also finished second in the recent Rugby Championship after beating world champions South Africa and Argentina home and away, but losing out to eventual winners New Zealand in both matches. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon. Jamie Braidwood 7 November 2021 13:27 1636291526 Scotland vs Australia Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has selected an experienced side to play Australia, with only one change in the starting XV from the team which ended the 2021 Six Nations with victory over France in Paris in March. Edinburgh loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman – who made his debut in the 60-14 win over Tonga last weekend – earns his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland, the only member of the team from Paris who does not feature this time. Townsend has selected all the available Scottish British and Irish Lions contingent, which sees Stuart Hogg return to captain the team at full-back. Hogg is joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe, while other Lions Ali Price and Finn Russell continue their half-back partnership and Matt Fagerson starts at number eight. Jamie Braidwood 7 November 2021 13:25 1636290975 Scotland vs Australia Scotland host Australia this afternoon as the weekend’s autumn internationals action comes to a close at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side opened their autumn series with a comprehensive 10-try victory over Tonga last weekend, but the Scotland head coach has been boosted by the returning captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of the Wallabies. Townsend has named a strong and experienced side, including 14 of the 15 players who played in Scotland’s win in Paris earlier this year in the final fixture of their Six Nations campaign. Dave Rennie’s Australia side are on a winning run of five matches, which includes back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent rugby championship. The Wallabies tasted defeat on their last visit to the Scottish capital, however, in a 53-24 defeat in 2017 that followed another Scotland win in Sydney earlier that summer. The visitors have named Kurtley Beale on their bench, with the powerful back set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago and face clashes against both England and Wales in the coming weeks. Follow for live build up ahead of this afternoon’s clash. Jamie Braidwood 7 November 2021 13:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Autumn International today