Scotland set to pardon women accused of ‘witchcraft’

Scotland is set to posthumously pardon thousands of women who were accused of being witches and subsequently executed between the 16th and 18th centuries.

The government’s Witchcraft Act of 1563 saw an estimated 4,000 people – 84 per cent of whom were women – tried as witches between then and 1736, with over half of them being executed.

Campaign group, Witches of Scotland, presented a petition signed by over 3,000 people to the Scottish government calling for the pardon of and apologies to all those accused of witchcraft 300 years ago.

Claire Mitchell QC, founder of Witches of Scotland, started the campaign after recognising the miscarriage of justice in such cases and the often-ignored history of women.

She told The Independent: “Not only do we not know the great things women have done, but we also don’t know the terrible histories and miscarriages of justice done to women. I include men in that, but the vast majority of people accused of witchcraft were women, so, I thought we could really do something about this.”

Ms Mitchell QC’s two-year effort alongside co-campaigner, Zoe Venditozzi, calls for a governmental pardon for those convicted, an apology for all those accused and a national monument in their memory.

The groups’ petition was presented to Scottish parliament and is being backed by MSP Natalie Don, with steps to put the petition in motion by next year currently being made.

Ms Mitchell QC said: “We are hopeful that Parliament will make this happen by International Women’s Day 2022 – we think its apt that we recognise the past history of women if we want to go forward and do better.”

She added: “We also think it’s particularly important because the issue of witchcraft is still a very large one in various countries around the world. This July, the United Nations passed a resolution calling on countries to deal with the problem of witchcraft accusations.

“Many people, often those from vulnerable groups in society, are being singled out as witches… so, it’s a real issue that unfortunately, because of the pandemic, is on the rise,” she said.

In Scotland, one of the thousands of people who were accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 173 – when the Witchcraft Act was in place – was Lilias Adie, a woman from the coastal village of Torryburn in Fife.

Ms Adie died in prison without trial after being accused of witchcraft and fornicating with the devil, and she is the only person accused of witchcraft is Scotland with a known grave.

Ms Mitchell QC said: “It’s really important to send out a symbolic message that we, as a society, recognise the wrongs done to people by othering them, by calling them witches and accusing them of being responsible for the wrongs that were happening in society. We want to send out a strong message that that shouldn’t be happening.”

