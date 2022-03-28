Scotland new boy Aaron Hickey loving first taste of international football

Aaron Hickey is revelling in his first taste of senior international football after making his Scotland debut in last Thursday’s friendly against Poland.

The 19-year-old Bologna wing-back earned his maiden call-up for this month’s double-header and has loved the experience so far.

“I was a wee bit shocked when I saw I was in the squad,” Hickey said in an interview with the Scottish Football Association. “I was trying to stay calm, but I was like, ‘This is mental’. It’s just an amazing achievement.

“It’s been good meeting all the boys. There are obviously some top players in there, so it’s nice to get a wee chat with them. It’s a good experience for me and I’m just trying to take in as much as I can.”

Hickey made his debut as a 67th-minute replacement for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor against Poland.

“It was amazing for me and my family,” said the former Hearts player. “It was a dream come true to play for my country. I’m delighted.

“I was warming up and Naisy (coach Steven Naismith) said, ‘It’s you’. So I ran back, took my bib off and was like, ‘This is it, this is me playing for my country’. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a young kid.”

Hickey, who hopes to win his second cap in Tuesday’s friendly away to Austria, has been linked with AC Milan and Aston Villa after making a big impact in Serie A since moving from Hearts to Bologna in summer 2020.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot off the pitch within myself in Italy,” he said. “Football-wise I’ve added a bit more tactically and defensively. It’s been good for me. I’ve learned both lifestyle and football-wise since going to Italy.

“When I first arrived, I got a couple of games then I had Covid and a few injuries, but this season I’ve managed to crack on and get game time. I’ve played most games this season so I’m just trying to keep going.”

