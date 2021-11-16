Scotland earthquake: 3.1-magnitude tremor felt as far as Edinburgh

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Scotland in the early hours of Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.
Residents of western Scotland experienced tremors in the night after the earthquake occurred just before 2am with its epicentre some 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow, according to USGS.
More than 30 people reported to the USGS that they had felt the tremor, with reports coming from as far as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.
