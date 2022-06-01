Scotland clash ‘the hope of the country’ for all of Ukraine, says Andriy Shevchenko

Former Ukraine captain and manager Andriy Shevchenko insists the ‘hope of the country’ rests on their World Cup play-off against Scotland on Wednesday night.

The two national teams face off at Hampden Park for the right to meet Wales in Sunday’s final, with the winner of that game progressing to the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Ukraine is currently at war with Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February. The match against Scotland was originally due to take place in March but was moved due to the impact of the war.

And Shevchenko, who is Ukraine’s record scorer and also managed them from 2016 to 2021, believes the team have what it takes to qualify for a second World Cup since their independence in 1991.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “The Scotland match is the hope of the country. Going to the World Cup is very important for Ukraine right now.

“The motivation is incredible. In my opinion, we need to put the result away and just focus on the game. We need to play for the fans, for the whole of Ukraine, for those at home, for those defending the country and for those who left the country.

“I know the stadium will be full and the Scottish fans as well as those who will watch the game around the world – Ukrainians or not – will be cheering.

“I believe we can win and then beat Wales to qualify for the World Cup. The players know what they have to do.”

On Tuesday, Ukraine captain and Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko emotionally insisted he hopes to lead his country to victory against Scotland.

He said: “I can promise all the Ukrainian people that every one of us is going to give everything to win the game and to make them proud of us, and just maybe for a few seconds we would like to give them this smile.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Scotland clash ‘the hope of the country’ for all of Ukraine, says Andriy Shevchenko