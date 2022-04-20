Scientists see entirely new kind of explosion happening in space

Scientists have spotted an entirely new kind of explosion happening in space.

Astronomers say the explosion could change our understanding of how stars erupt. And their kind – micronovae, a thermonuclear blast – could actually be common throughout the universe.

But they last for just a few hours, making them very difficult to actually spot.

The blasts happen on surface of some stars. Though they are short, they are powerful, rapidly burning through massive amounts of stellar materia,

Researchers spotted the phenomenon in three white dwarfs, which are the leftovers of dead stars. In each case, they were devouring a companion star.

Scientists now hope to use the findings to discover more of the micronovae. That in turn could help change our understanding of how stars erupt in thermonuclear explosions.

