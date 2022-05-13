Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast

Scientists have landed the deepest fish ever caught off the coast of Australia, from 6.5 kilometres underwater.
Incredible footage shows the two new unnamed species of snailfish swimming around a yabby trap, which was bought from a Perth tackle shop and tied to a $100,000 piece of scientific monitoring equipment resistant to extreme pressure.
Researchers from the Minderoo-University of Western Australia Deep-Sea Research Centre used a boat to explore the bottom of the Diamantina Fracture Zone in the south-eastern Indian Ocean, an area of ridges and trenches which get as deep as 7100 metres, off Western Australia.
