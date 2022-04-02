Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems

Researchers from The Chinese University of Hong Kong have created a ‘magnetic slime robot’ which they hope one day will be used to retrieve objects accidentally swallowed by humans.

It can be manipulated by external magnets, and while the magnetic particles themselves are toxic, they’ve been deemed safe when covered in a silicone compound, giving hope for the future.

The so-called soft robot can also bend, travel, and reshape to form O and C shapes, making it perfect for narrow spaces.

More testing is currently being carried out.

