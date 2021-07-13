Scientists Find Upper Crust Of Venus Broken, Tectonic Movements Suggest Earth’s Twin Still Geologically Alive

Scientists have found that the surface of Venus moves similar to ice floating on an ocean. The study said that its upper crust is broken and the mantle under the surface could be behind this. Researchers used decades-old radar data to explore the surface of Venus and how it interacts with the interior. Scientists consider Venus a dead planet. This is because the planet is not habitable as its atmosphere is shrouded by toxic elements. Scientists believe that the planet has a plethora of tectonic landforms. They found that formations are long and the crust has been pushed together, forming troughs and grooves. There is evidence that broken crusts have shifted side to side. This resembles as if ice is floating atop an ocean on Earth.

The study said that Venus is geologically active as its crust showed collision activity. Scientists said that the flow of heat inside the planet triggers the movement of tectonic blocks. These blocks reside in its crust. The slack movement under the surface changed the planet’s surface. The surface now appears like deformation. Scientists used techniques and radar images taken during the Magellan mission of NASA. It was launched in 1989. It was a robotic probe. The objective was to map the surface of Venus. It is described as a successful deep space mission. It was also the first spacecraft to image the entire surface of the plane. It made several discoveries about Venus before burning up into the planet’s surface just 10 hours after the plunge.

Scientists for long believed that Venus has an immovable lithosphere—rigid and rocky outermost similar to Earth’s Moon and Mars. But the movement tectonic movements have given hope that the planet is geologically alive. Venus is called Earth’s twin. This is because both the planets are similar in size, mass, and composition. But the difference is that Venus’ atmosphere is filled with toxic gases, making it inhabitable and also the hottest in the entire solar system. Scientists in 2020 detected phosphine in its clouds. It is a colorless and flammable gas. The gas is also found on Earth. It is produced by certain anaerobic microbes. The discovery of phosphine had triggered talks about the possibility of life on Venus.