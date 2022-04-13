Scientists find earliest record of aurora in ancient Chinese chronicle

Researchers have found the oldest known reference to a candidate aurora in a celestial event described in an ancient Chinese text dated to around the 10th century BCE.

The space weather event, described recently in the journal Advances in Space Research, predates the previous oldest reference to auroras by some three centuries.

Auroras are streaks of reddish or greenish light in the sky, especially near the northern or southern magnetic pole, caused by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with atoms in the upper atmosphere.

In the new study, scientists, including Hisashi Hayakawa from Nagoya University in Japan, assessed the Bamboo Annals (Zhushu Jinian in Mandarin) which chronicles the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the time of their probable composition, in the 4th century BCE.

In the text, which has occasional accounts of unusual observations in the sky, researchers examined the mention of a “five-coloured light” seen in the northern part of the sky on a night towards the end of the reign of King Zhao of the Zhou dynasty.

They say this piece of text was likely written sometime either in 977 BCE or 957 BCE but the exact year is uncertain.

Researchers found the record of the “five-coloured light” to be consistent with a large geomagnetic storm known to cause auroras.

An aurora in the mid-latitude is known to be sufficiently bright and can present a spectacle of multiple colours, scientists said.

And during this time in the 10th century BC, they said the earth’s north magnetic pole was inclined to the Eurasian side about 15° closer to central China than at present.

So researchers believe this aurora could have likely been visible to observers in central China at times of significant magnetic disturbance – making it the earliest datable record of an aurora known from anywhere in the world.

This new finding comes about two years after that of the previous holder of this distinction, in which several records of candidate aurorae were inscribed on cuneiform tablets by Assyrian astronomers in the period 679-655 BCE.

Another likely record of an early aurora has been found for 567 BCE in the astronomical diary of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II, scientists said.

They added that such studies revisiting historical records can help model long-term patterns in space weather variability and solar activity, on timescales from decades to millennia.

Understanding these fluctuations can help societies prepare for future solar eruptions of great magnitude and the disruption of technological infrastructure that they may cause.

