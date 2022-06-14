Scientists create Transformer-style robot that travels through human body to cure diseases

A Transformer-style robot that travels through the human body to cure diseases has been created by scientists.

The tiny shape-shifting machine – named “millibot” – is inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art of origami.

It is controlled by magnets and can carry payloads directly to a tumour, blood clot or infection.

The millibot can crawl, spin and swim to enter narrow spaces – dispensing drugs or investigating inner workings.

Unlike tablets swallowed or liquids injected, it withholds medicine until “it reaches the target and then releases a high-concentration drug.”

