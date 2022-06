Schoolgirl, 12, fighting for life after being hit by van as she got off bus

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a van after she got off a bus in Liverpool.

The girl was crossing the road on Princess Drive, in Huyton, when she was struck by a white Mercedes van on Tuesday.

An air ambulance landed on Princess Drive to help the girl before she was taken to hospital.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services arrived at the scene and the girl was then taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

“The driver of the van is assisting police with enquiries into the incident.”

Princess Drive, Lordes Road, Liverpool Road and Gretton Road were closed whilst emergency services were at the scene.

