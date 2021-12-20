School closed after burst water main affects up to 2,000 homes in Glasgow

Up to 2,000 homes have been left without water and a school and a nursery have been forced to close after a mains supply burst in Glasgow

An 18in trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday morning in Deanston Drive, causing interruption to water supplies in the Shawlands area.

The incident has also caused localised flooding around Tantallon Road.

Scottish Water warned that customers in the affected areas will experience discoloured water and lower-than-normal water pressure.

Langside Primary in Tantallon Road and Deanpark Nursery in Deanston Drive were forced to close.

One parent of a pupil at Langside said she received a text message on Monday morning saying the school was closed due to “severe flooding” around the building.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The water on Tantallon Road is pretty deep in places and we have made the difficult decision to close today.

“Teachers will prepare online learning through Seesaw for children later today. We will be in touch with updates as we have them.”

Customers in Tantallon Road in Glasgow have experienced localised flooding after a mains water supply burst in the early hours of Monday morning (PA)

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing Scottish Water emergency at Deanston Drive, Langside Primary and Deanpark Nursery will be closed today.

“We will contact parents later today when we have more information.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said a team of engineers is on site to find the burst and begin restoring water supplies.

He added: “We would encourage any customers who have experienced flooding and who need support to call us on 0800 077 8778.”

