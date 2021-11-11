A school bus carrying 60 children has overturned in a town outside of Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police said there were “thankfully” no serious injuries following the incident on Thursday morning.

But a spokeswoman said one child suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Parents were urged not to attend the scene but to head to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road, where a triaging operation is underway.

Images showed a bus tilted over into bushes at the side of a road, while cars queued up behind.

Police said they attended Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, a town in Lincolnshire, following “reports of an overturned school bus” at around 8.30am.

The 60 pupils on board were reportedly on their way to North Kesteven Academy and Sir Robert Pattinson Academy when the incident happened.

Lincolnshire Police said on Thursday morning: “We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported.

“We ask that any parents/guardians understandably concerned do not attend the scene and instead go to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road which will be used as a rendezvous point.”

The force said the bus was not transporting children to this school and it was only being used as a meeting place.

The road reopened just before 10am.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link School bus carrying dozens of children overturns in Lincolnshire