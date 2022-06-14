School bans girls from wearing skirts in move towards ‘gender neutral’ uniform

A Devon school has announced a ban on students wearing skirts in a push toward more gender-neutral uniform.

Tiverton High School (THS) sent a letter to parents this week informing them of changes to the timings and structure of the school day and changes to its school uniform policy from September.

Among the changes is a new rule stating all pupils must wear trousers.

The new rules are being enforced to create a “more gender-neutral uniform policy” and due to a persistent problem of skirts being worn shorter than rules permit. Skirts will still be able to be worn for PE, however.

Regarding the new school uniform, headteacher Sammy Crook said the decision was not taken lightly.

All students will wear trousers at the high school from September 2022 (Getty Images)

In a letter to parents she said: “This change to uniform policy has the approval of our governors, and balances the demands placed on us in matters including standards of education, parental cost, inclusivity and student health,” Ms Crook said.

“By moving to ‘trousers only’ we have particularly responded to the ‘trend’ for girls in the school to abuse the current policy and wear approved skirts shorter than they should, in and out of school. The wearing of skirts shorter than knee length, which is our current policy, has attracted many complaints from the public and from visitors to the school.

“It has proven time consuming and frustrating for staff to enforce in-school and is beyond our control out of school. We wrote to parents in November about our concerns and expectations around skirts, and in January we held a series of assemblies with all year groups about skirts, advising them that unless the uniform policy was properly observed we would move to an all trousers policy.”

Ms Sammy said the school’s current policy allows boys to wear skirts “if they want to” but the move to trousers for all will “standardise” how students dress.

She added: “We have not limited availability of trousers to one brand, and have made suggestions that give parents options around price and fit, and on the whole trousers should prove a cheaper option than skirts. Our Year 10s are also working on a project to source further options that overcome personal demands for clothing that’s sustainably and fairly sourced.

“It is in our existing policy that shorts can be worn in the summer term and this will not change, and there is no change to our policy around sports skirts. We will consider and respond to individual circumstances, as we have always done, where there is medical or other need.”

Parents have criticised the school for not consulting them before making changes.

One parent, Stephen Moakes said: “While I accept an element of rules and policies need to be made, I feel that as a school that encourages its pupils to be engaged and have a voice this seems to be a complete lack of democracy by not allowing the established pupil forums to have input on school uniform changes, start/ finish times of school day, reduction in lunch break etc.”

Responding to criticism on the changes, Tiverton High School said the uniform modifications came after “complaints from members of the public and parents about how our students are wearing their skirts.”

“Our new policy is ‘more gender neutral’ as was stated in our letter to parents on Friday however the move to trousers will allow my staff to focus on teaching and learning and not discussions with students about the inappropriate lengths of their skirts, a fashion across the country.”

