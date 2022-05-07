School assignment has students create their own versions of Nazi propaganda

A school in St Cloud, Florida, has come under fire for making students create hateful Nazi war propaganda posters as part of an assignment.

‘Join the Nazi party’ one read, as they were displayed in a Harmony High School classroom for all to see.

Many of the posters also had swastika symbols drawn across them.However, a spokesperson for the school has come out to say that “nowhere” in the curriculum plans should teachers be asking students to create such material, and how it happened is under investigation.

