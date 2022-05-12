Scary moment photographer escapes the jaws of a hungry alligator

A hungry alligator tried to take a bite out of the camera of a daredevil wildlife photographer, who narrowly escaped its jaws.

Bobby Wummer was exploring the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida when the reptile lurched out the water towards his Go Pro.

“I was lucky and didn’t play tug of war which would have probably been the end of camera! Fortunately I was able to retrieve the GoPro with only minor damage to my equipment”, said Wummer during a Facebook live in which he shared the funny incident to his followers.

