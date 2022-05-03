‘Scares the daylights out of me’: Man behind gay marriage law fears it will be overturned after Roe v Wade

The man whose landmark US Supreme Court case led to the legalisation of gay marriage in America has said the court’s majority opinion of Roe v Wade “scares the daylights out of me” as fears are growing that LGBT+ rights could be overturned next.

Jim Obergefell released a statement on Tuesday warning that the most basic human rights are now “under siege” following Monday night’s leaking of the bombshell Supreme Court draft opinion.

“The extreme US Supreme Court should not be overturning decades of established law and denying the most basic human health rights to pregnant people to make their own decisions about their lives and their bodies,” he said.

“The sad part is… five or six people will determine the law of the land and go against the vast majority of Americans who overwhelmingly support a person’s right to make their own health decisions and a couple’s right to be married.

“This is a sad day, but it’s not over. We have fought the good fight for too long to be denied our rights now.”

The draft majority opinion, obtained by Politico and confirmed to be authentic by the court on Tuesday, revealed that the nation’s highest court had decided to strike down the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that grants Americans a constitutional right to an abortion.

