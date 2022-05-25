'Scam 2003': Hansal Mehta Finds His Abdul Karim Telgi For 'Scam 1992' Follow Up Series

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has given the first glimpse into his upcoming web series, Scam 2003, based on the life of stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi. The show is a follow up of Mehta’s popular Scam 1992 series that featured Pratik Gandhi as stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Mehta unveiled the actor who will be playing Telgi in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

Taking to his Instagram, Mehta announced that actor Gagan Dev Riar will be playing Telgi in Scam 2003. Sharing a short teaser, the filmmaker wrote, “ Telgi has been found. Presenting the very talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. #Scam2003.”

Abdul Karim Telgi ran an elaborate scam of making counterfeit stamp paper. He allegedly appointed 300 people as agents who sold the fakes to bulk purchasers, including banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerage firms. As per the Financial Express, the size of his scam was estimated to be more than ₹100 billion.

Meanwhile, actor Gagan Dev Riar has acted in films like Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. No additional information about the remaining cast members or release date was provided.

