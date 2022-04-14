Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, rejects Elon Musk offer to buy company

A Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, says he will reject Elon Musk’s $41bn offer to buy the company.

Al Waleed bin Talal took to Twitter to say that he was rejecting the entrepreneur’s cash offer for the social media platform because it was too low.

“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.”

The prince runs the Saudi-based holding company KHC, and he also shared a grab of a 2015 tweet in which he announced it had increased its stake in Twitter to 5.7 per cent.

Mr musk, who is the company’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, announced his hostile takeover bid for Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” Mr Musk said in a letter to Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor.

