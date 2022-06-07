Saudi Man Proposes To Amber Heard For Marriage On Instagram After Defamation Trial; Claims To Be 'Better' Than Johnny Depp

Amber Heard continues to trend on social media, days after losing the defamation case to ex-husband Johnny Depp, as a Saudi man’s marriage proposal to the actress goes viral on the internet. Yes, you heard it right. While details of the Saudi man are unknown, he did share a voice note on Instagram, wherein he claimed to be ‘better’ than Depp.

While the bizzare marriage proposal continues to gain momentum on social media as more and more internet users reshare and comment on it, it seems to have brought Heard under the scanner once again. Highlighting the point that she has nothing left now, the Saudi man in the voice note said, “Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man.”

Check out the viral voice note here:

Meanwhile, the much-talked-about defamation trial which went on to nearly six-weeks after being dragged for years, finally came to an end on June 2nd when the jury sided with Depp and ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband Depp $15 million, they also awarded her $2 million in damages.

On the professional front, reports making rounds on the internet suggest that Heard’s scenes from DC’s upcoming project ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ have been completely deleted post the defamation trial verdict. While the public uproar had forced the makers to shorten her character’s screen time, the verdict favouring Depp seems to have taken a huge impact on Heard’s acting career. Meanwhile, reports of Depp return to his popular ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ franchise have been buzzing on various social platforms.

