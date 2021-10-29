Saudi Green Initiative in pictures

Plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, plant 10 billion trees and protect 30 per cent of the Kingdom’s land were announced on Saturday, 23 October as part of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

At the inaugural SGI Forum, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled updated targets for climate action, including a new goal for carbon emissions reduction.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia announces the Kingdom’s plan to achieve net zero by 2060 (Saudi Green Initiative)

Previously the Kingdom has pledged to aim to reduce emissions by 130 million tonnes per year by 2030. This target was doubled to 278 million tonnes.

The Saudi Arabian minister of energy, Prince Abdulaziz, emphasised the key role of youth in combatting the climate crisis (Saudi Green Initiative)

In a video speech, the UK’s Prince of Wales addressed the SGI Forum, saying that the world had a “dangerously narrow” window for green recovery and praising the Kingdom’s commitment to climate action.

The Prince of Wales appeared via video link to lend his support to Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives (Saudi Green Initiative)

The Kingdom also announced it would join the global methane pledge to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

The Saudi ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, attended the forum, calling on world leaders to listen to the voices of the next generation and recognise the importance of biodiversity for the future of our planet.

Princess Reema advocated for fostering and protecting biodiversity in the region (Saudi Green Initiative)

Other guests included Dr Tony Chan, president of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a research university located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia and the highest ranked academic institute in the Kingdom.

During the forum, he called for more partnerships and collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve environmental objectives.

Dr Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, speaks at a panel on protecting the Red Sea (Saudi Green Intiative)

