Saturday’s Lotto jackpot at £7.1m after no top prize winners in midweek draw

A top prize of more than £7 million is up for grabs in this weekend’s Lotto draw after no lucky winners hit the jackpot on Wednesday.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot is £7.1 million, Camelot said.

The winning Lotto numbers in the midweek draw were 05, 08, 24, 47, 50, 53 and the bonus ball was 31.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No ticketholders matched five numbers plus the bonus ball, while 30 people matched five to win £1,750 each.

A total of 2,155 matched four numbers to win £140 each while 56,290 matched three and won £30.

There were no top prize winners in the HotPicks or Thunderball draws.

One person matched four numbers to win £13,000 in the HotPicks draw.

The winning numbers in the Thunderball draw were 11, 21, 30, 33, 38 and the Thunderball number was 14.

