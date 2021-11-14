Saturday Night Live celebrates end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship

Saturday Night Live marked the end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship in its latest episode.

The celebration came at the end of a skit centering on Aidy Bryant and making fun of Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his recent comments regarding Big Bird and the Covid vaccine.

In the sketch, Bryant’s version of Cruz was hosting his own version of the children’s television programme Sesame Street, dubbed Ted Cruz Street.

The fictional show included a “word of the day” segment, and this particular instalment’s pick was “freedom”.

Right after the word was spoken, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, who has impersonated Spears on the show before, appeared at Bryant’s side.

“Oh my God you guys, we did it!” she exclaimed.

The moment was an acknowledgment of a court hearing on Friday (12 November), during which Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship which had controlled Spear’s life and finances for almost 14 years.

Penny’s decision, the result of a long, protracted court battle, was celebrated by fans as well as by Spears herself.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!” Spears tweeted shortly after the hearing. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen.”

