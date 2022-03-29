Satish Kaushik Calls Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' An Adapted Copy Of Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam'

Actor-turned-filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently opened up about one of his most-successful directorial outings ‘Tere Naam’ starring Salman Khan, which also marked the Bollywood debut of actress Bhumika Chawla. Despite being mired in a couple of controversies, the 2003 release turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office and when quizzed about remaking the film today, Kaushik instantly rejected the idea stating that it won’t be possible due to the ‘changing taste of the audience’.

While the film highlighted the issue of misogyny and others, the 65-year-old filmmaker ended up comparing it with Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 release ‘Kabir Singh’ which also faced the same issue during an interaction with Indian Express. “There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam,” he said.

As Kaushik added that it’s a filmmaker’s responsibility to go ahead with such a story, he even accepted the fact that it would be more difficult to present such a film today as he was quizzed about the ‘Tere Naam’ sequel which he had announced a couple of years back. “Yes It’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now,” Kaushik had told Mumbai Mirror in 2019.

Last seen in ‘Kaagaz’, Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in Hitesh Bhatia’s ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ which is Rishi Kapoor’s last film. Slated to release on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video, the film will also feature Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

