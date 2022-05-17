Satellite images show huge cloud of Saharan dust heading across Atlantic to Caribbean

A large plume of Saharan dust is heading across the Atlantic to the Caribbean, satellite images have shown.

The images, taken by the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), show a large plume of dust with very high values of dust concentrations travelling westwards across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico.

The weather phenomenon is caused when particles of dust from arid regions, such as the Sahara, are blown over the Mediterranean and spread across Europe and beyond.

In a statement, the Copernicus programme described their satellite photo, saying: “Aerosol forecasts from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service observed another large plume of Saharan dust moving west across the Atlantic between 12-17 May and heading towards the Caribbean.

“According to the forecast, the plume will also reach western Europe on 20 and 21 May. CAMS data monitor the dust transport every year and throughout all stages, while also noting that this year has shown, and continues to show, high levels of dust transport across the Mediterranean and parts of Europe.”

The dust can be harmful to humans as the fine particles can affect the respiratory system but it has been known to benefit plant life.

CAMS satellites track all stages of dust transport from the Sahara Desert every year and has been providing continuous updates on the severity of this year’s dust transport, including the high values seen over western Europe during mid-March.

Drought conditions and desertification associated with global warming can increase the amounts of dust available.

In March Southwestern Europe experienced an exceptional Saharan dust episode which turned skies across the region orange.

