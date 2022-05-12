'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu's Film Opens To Mixed Reactions Amid Ongoing 'Bollywood' Debate

Amid all the chaos, South superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited action-comedy drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has finally released in theatres today. But looks like Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment has affected the online reviews on the film. While fans of the ‘Maharshi’ actor have come out in support of their idol and showered ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ with praise, a section of group slammed the film while taking a dig at Mahesh Babu’s on-screen performance.

The release of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ amid the ongoing debate has divided Twitter into two groups. While Mahesh Babu fans are calling it a ‘one-man entertaining show’, haters have used the hashtag #DisasterSVP to share their negative reviews about the movie and actor. Check them out the mixed reactions here:

#SarkaruVaariPaata Fdfs Finished! Mahesh Babu – One man showww Pure mental mass performance after long time😍❤️🔥👌🏻 First Half – Is Good to Watch!❤️

Second Half – Oooraaa mass fight scenes 🥵🔥, Over All – Super Movie #SVP pic.twitter.com/tCXhFX09OE — தமிழ் மகன் 2.0 (@tamil_magannn) May 12, 2022

Excellent first half 🔥🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻

Love track, comedy everything worked out very well ❤️

Penny, Kalaavathi was extraordinary on screen !

Mahesh characterisation Kutha ramp 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

BGM expect chesinantha ledhu but decent 👍🏻#SarkaruVaariPaata — గుప్తా ట్వీట్లు | #SVPOnMay12 🔔 (@GuptaTweetz) May 12, 2022

Mahesh gave a high quality performance..he handled whatever material he was given very well. He successfully got back to his quirky & effortless self 🔥 no complains at all. Fans ki full satisfaction 👌🏼

If only the movie uplifted his act! #SarkaruVaariPaata — Theju🌸 (@PinkCancerian) May 12, 2022

Entertaining First Half Meaningful & Emotional Second Half Mahesh Babu Complete Rampage 🔥 Summer Blockbuster 🔥💪#SarkaruVaariPaata — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) May 12, 2022

While many tweeted in favour of Mahesh Babu and his film, there were a few who weren’t impressed with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

#DisasterSVP

Watched #SarkaruVaariPaata Worst film in Mahesh Babu career. I think Allu Arjun deserve the title Superstar. He is a great actor after Thalapathy vijay #SarkaaruVaariPaata#SarkaruVaariPaataReview#Thalapathy66 @actorvijay — Vijaymylife (@bB0peETCTAi2Vma) May 12, 2022

Poor 1st Half , with Old Flat story not even a single scene interesting Worst 2nd Half , it’s not a mahesh film , Weak Bgm by thaman

Overall Flop Review via USA #DisasterSVP — Vamsivardhan_2 (@Vamsivardhan_2) May 11, 2022

Done my show

1st Half horrible anukunte ,

2nd half dhani mummy laga undi 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🙏 Sorry @ParasuramPetla Garu expected min. Gurantee output …completely thumbs down 👎 👎👎👎👎#DisasterSVP — Abhishekt Bhargav (@AB_Exile) May 12, 2022

The entire debate started during the promotions of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ when Mahesh Babu was asked about his plans to foray into Bollywood. Responding to which he had said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me.”

While Mahesh Babu’s comments left many Bollywood supporters offended, it sparked off a whole new debate online while netizens were already busy having a heated discussion about the ongoing South cinema Vs Bollywood debate.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the release of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was pushed a couple of time due to pandemic restrictions. But with the Mahesh Babu starrer finally hitting the big screens on May 12, the South superstar’s fans can finally watch their idol in action in cinema halls.

