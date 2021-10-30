‘Sardar Udham’ Oscars Snub Has Left Vicky Kaushal Fans Livid; Director Shoojit Sircar Calls It ‘Subjective’

Vicky Kaushal immortalized ‘How’s josh?’ from Uri:The Surgical Strike and went on to bag the National Award for the Aditya Dhar directorial. But like playing a major wasn’t enough, the actor went on to portray the role of a revolutionary and won hearts like never before. Yes, I’m talking about his latest release Sardar Udham that has not only impressed the audiences but has managed to receive rave reviews from the critics and for obvious reasons. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar of Gulabo Sitabo fame is a biographical historical drama film based on the life of Udham Singh and it is as though the actor lived the part and survived to tell the tale with his impeccable performance. So much so that the film was shortlisted to be India’s official entry for the Oscars. Even Vidya Balan’s Sherni managed to make the cut. However, as it turns out, Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) beat Sardar Udham and Sherni to it after it was reviewed by a jury of 15 members.

Jury member Indraadip Dasgupta even reasoned the decision of not sending Sardar Usham and told Times Of India, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.” He added that the film’s production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography of the film as well.

Sumit Basu, another member also added “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Needless to say, it has angered a lot of fans who have taken to social media to call out the decision of the jury while comparing it to Slumdog Millionaire and Gully Boy and the poverty porn it allegedly sold. Even the previous Oscars entry Lagaan for that matter, which was all about the tyranny of the British Raj. See it for yourself.

2001

Lagaan – Fictional movie of the toxic British Raj – India’s official entry to Oscars. 2021

Sardar Udham – Real, biographical account of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and an unsung freedom fighter not sent because “it shows hatred towards British”. Excellent.#SardarUdham — Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) October 25, 2021

#SardarUdham was rejected for Oscar nomination by an “Indian” stating it has “too much hatred for British”.This film had hatred for imperialism but not for any particular race.This film was about FREEDOM and how far our revolutionaries went on,and this is what we give in return? pic.twitter.com/dLaDKftTlu — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) October 25, 2021

Gully Boy can go for Oscars but Sardar Udham can’t. Weird ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) October 25, 2021

So Sardar Udham was rejected for Oscar nomination because “the movie projects too much hatred against the British.” The jury member should watch ‘The Battle of Algiers’ (1966), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 26, 2021

So,#SardarUdhamSingh didn’t make it as India’s Oscars entry as it apparently projects “hatred” of British.

Well, truth is often unpalatable. We will no longer whitewash colonial crimes. And we will tell our stories our way, on our terms, not theirs.https://t.co/FXhPwTge44 pic.twitter.com/BBSPnQGQT8 — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) October 24, 2021

It is a mistake to refuse entry of ‘Sardar Udham’ to Oscars on grounds of the film projecting ‘hatred towards the British’. What is projected is fallout of colonialism and imperialism. What colonialism did to indigenous people in Africa, esp Congo, was much more cruel and gory. https://t.co/DOGLG0SGfE — Hermanprit Singh (@hermanprit) October 25, 2021

The reason for not selecting Sardar Udham as India’s Oscar entry is shocking. By that logic Life is Beautiful is German hatred and Moonlight is hatred against white people. Insane. — Dipanjan Sinha (@sinhadipanjan) October 25, 2021

According to film jury member Dasgupta, who was on the panel to send India’s bid to the Oscars, Sardar Udham was too “hating on the British.” It’s almost like 200 years of colonization had left us with a sour taste. Dude is desi too I’m so confused 🤔 — Keshav Vinod (@keshavvinodd) October 26, 2021

Still suffering from Colonial Hangover.. Truth is often Unpalatable..

The Indian member of Oscar Committee says that Movie On Sardar Udham Singh Reflects Hatred Towards British..So it has been Rejected..😡 pic.twitter.com/hNlvjxPaTa — Manjeet Bagga (@Goldenthrust) October 25, 2021

Showing Indian poverty can win Oscars. But showing British treatment towards Indians cannot be even considered for Oscar’s. Hats off to your loyic Mr Dasgupta#SardarUdham — Amaira (@critiqueamaira) October 26, 2021

So #SardarUdham movie is rejected for Oscar nomination because “the movie projects too much hat!red against the British.” But #SlumdogMillionaire movie won Oscars because it had shown India in very good light. Everywhere hypocrisy only. — Nɪᴅʜɪ ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) October 26, 2021

So Indian kids lathered in poop, begging and fending for themselves in Slumdog Millionaire is more palatable as a representation of Indians. But a realistic depiction of the horrifying acts of British imperialism on our country is problematic? #SardarUdham pic.twitter.com/tQwpYFZ79o — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Sircar has finally reacted to the hype and noise around his film. The filmmaker was quoted by News18 saying, “It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury’s decision.”

So what do you think about the entire episode? Tweet to us @MashableIndia and let us know!

