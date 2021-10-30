‘Sardar Udham’ Oscars Snub Has Left Vicky Kaushal Fans Livid; Director Shoojit Sircar Calls It ‘Subjective’

Vicky Kaushal immortalized ‘How’s josh?’ from Uri:The Surgical Strike and went on to bag the National Award for the Aditya Dhar directorial. But like playing a major wasn’t enough, the actor went on to portray the role of a revolutionary and won hearts like never before. Yes, I’m talking about his latest release Sardar Udham that has not only impressed the audiences but has managed to receive rave reviews from the critics and for obvious reasons. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar of Gulabo Sitabo fame is a biographical historical drama film based on the life of Udham Singh and it is as though the actor lived the part and survived to tell the tale with his impeccable performance. So much so that the film was shortlisted to be India’s official entry for the Oscars. Even Vidya Balan’s Sherni managed to make the cut. However, as it turns out, Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) beat Sardar Udham and Sherni to it after it was reviewed by a jury of 15 members.

Jury member Indraadip Dasgupta even reasoned the decision of not sending Sardar Usham and told Times Of India, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.” He added that the film’s production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography of the film as well.

Sumit Basu, another member also added “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Needless to say, it has angered a lot of fans who have taken to social media to call out the decision of the jury while comparing it to Slumdog Millionaire and Gully Boy and the poverty porn it allegedly sold. Even the previous Oscars entry Lagaan for that matter, which was all about the tyranny of the British Raj. See it for yourself.

Meanwhile, Sircar has finally reacted to the hype and noise around his film. The filmmaker was quoted by News18 saying, “It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury’s decision.”

