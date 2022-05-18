Sarah Paulson says her friend Clementine Ford’s missing dog has been found after public appeal

Sarah Paulson has revealed that her friend Clementine Ford’s missing dog Winnie has been found, after a public appeal.

On Monday (16 May), Paulson, 47, had helped Ford spread the word that Winnie was missing.

Ford, who adopted Winnie in December 2021, had dropped off the pup with a woman from the pet-sitting platform Rover Sitter on Saturday 14 May.

In a post about Winnie’s disappearance, Ford wrote: “Please help us. This woman was meant to be boarding our dog. Instead, she threw her collar in the trash and disappeared. Please spread far and wide. We will pay. We just want her back. #lostdog Mix maybe some golden? About 40 pounds. Stubb tail and one floppy ear.”

Sharing the post to her own Instagram Story, Paulson added: “Help. Spread the word. This woman stole my friend’s dog. Share far and wide. I’m begging you.”

On Tuesday 17 May, Paulson and Ford shared an update announcing that Winnie had been found. They didn’t reveal the details of how or where the pup had been discovered.

“Winnie’s home and safe! Thank you everyone! Pics to come…,” Ford and Paulson shared.

In a separate post, Ford shared a photo of Winnie sleeping in her bed, with the caption: “There truly aren’t words to express my gratitude to all of you who worked so hard to bring Winnie home. I have felt so held (totally crying now) and cared [email protected] brought Winnie into our lives and started the ball rolling that brought her home again.”

Earlier this week, in a teary-eyed video, Ford had shared the details of what happened on the day her dog went missing.

“We boarded our dog through Rover with this woman who had done an enhanced background check and she disappeared with our dog,” she said. “She did radio silence. If you could please go to my main page and just share it and share it and share it and maybe we can get her back.”

“The kids are devastated. Obviously, I’m devastated. Especially for someone who has what I have, she was really important in keeping myself regulated and not anxious. Please help us.”

Ford revealed that she also contacted Rover when she felt that something was wrong with Winnie as she didn’t hear back from the pet sitter.

The management company issued a statement, saying: “As pet parents ourselves, we feel terrible about the pain this situation has caused, and we join Winnie’s family in hoping for her swift and safe return home.”

