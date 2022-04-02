Sarah Palin announces comeback run for Congress in Alaska

Sarah Palin, the former vice-presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, has announced her return to politics, aiming to run for Congress in her home state in a special election to replace the late Republican Don Young.

“Public service is a calling, and I would be honoured to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep Young did for 49 years,” Ms Palin wrote in a statement on Friday.

The Alaska politician, who rose to national fame and occasionally mockery as part of John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, said she was seeking a return to Washington to “combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.”

“America is at a tipping point,” she continued. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world.”

Representative Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, died in March after losing consciousness on a flight between Los Angeles and Seattle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

