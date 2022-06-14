Sarah Michelle Gellar says asthma has made having Covid-19 'tough'

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Sarah Michelle Gellar has described having Covid-19 as “tough” due to having asthma.

The actress shared a health update on her Instagram stories, apologising for being “quiet” on social media.

Gellar dismissed claims that the virus is comparable to a cold, and drew on her struggles with her respiratory health.

“For this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Sarah Michelle Gellar says asthma has made having Covid-19 'tough'