Sarah Lawrence sex cult: Prosecutor celebrates ‘predator’ Lawrence Ray’s guilty verdict

Prosecutor gives statement after conviction of ‘evil’ Larry Ray in sex cult trial

Lawrence “Larry” Ray, who prosecutors say led a sex cult of students at Sarah Lawrence College, has been found guilty on all charges.

Ray, 62, moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in New York college in 2010, and spent a decade manipulating, blackmailing, and exploiting them, often through terrifying acts of cruelty.

Some victims described being brainwashed by the man, who used his influence over them to extort millions.

Officials praised the verdict.

“Larry Ray is a predator,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said on Wednesday in a statement. “An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.”

The man will be sentenced in September, and could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Follow all the reaction to the Sarah Lawrence College sex cult trial, plus dive deeper into what lead to this point and what happens next to Larry Ray.

Show latest update 1649274557 Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Larry Ray found guilty on all charges Larry Ray, who prosecutors say led a sex cult of students at Sarah Lawrence College, has been found guilty on all charges. A jury delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, convicting Ray of extortion, racketeering, sex trafficking, and several other crimes. The 62-year-old will be sentenced on 16 September, when he could face up to life in prison. Prosecutors say Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm at the New York college in 2010, and grew his dominion over the next decade. Drawing young students into his orbit, he manipulated, blackmailed, and exploited them, often through terrifying acts of cruelty. Nathan Place is following this breaking news story for The Independent. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 20:49 1649274702 Background: Everything we know about Lawrence Ray, the father found guilty of forming a sex cult in his daughter’s college dorm How did a father run a twisted sex cult and $1m extortion scheme out of his daughter’s college dorm? Megan Sheets has the key background you need to understand today’s conviction. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 20:51 1649274863 ‘An evil man who did evil things’: Prosecutors react to Larry Ray verdict Leaders are praising the conviction of Larry Ray, a father who ran a sex cult and extortion scheme out of Sarah Lawrence College for a decade. “Larry Ray is a predator,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said on Wednesday in a statement. “An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.” Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 20:54 1649276845 The investigation that started it all Larry Ray may not have faced widespread scrutiny and prosecution if it weren’t for a 2019 article in New York Magazine’s The Cut, entitled, “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence,” by reporters Ezra Marcus and James D Walsh. The article is a deep dive into Ray and his twisted web of influence over the circle of students he cultivated. Authorities began investigating Ray as a direct result of the piece. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 21:27 1649278021 WATCH: Prosecutor reacts to Larry Ray verdict New York prosecutors are praising a jury for convicting Larry Ray, a father who ran an exploitative “sex cult” out of his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College, which officials say the man used to extort millions from those in his circle. Here’s a video of Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams reacting to the news. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 21:47 1649278825 How is the Democratic party tied to the Larry Ray verdict? Larry Ray’s list of crimes is as diverse as it is shocking—grooming students, threatening people with hammers, scamming them out of millions. One of the stranger methods he used to control those in his “sex cult” was funneling money through the Democratic Party and its Act Blue donation platform, where his daughter Talia Ray once worked as a campaign manager, a detail that has quickly become fodder for conspiracy theorists. Justin Vallejo had the real story last week on this bizarre connection. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 22:00 1649281323 The Larry Ray case in pictures Prosecutors made extensive use of digital photos and recordings during the Larry Ray trial. Here are some of the images that defined the case, in which Ray was ultimately found guilty on all counts. Larry Ray sits in a hotel robe. Prosecutors say he took millions from his followers. Larry Ray sits in a hotel robe. Prosecutors say he took millions from his followers. A courtroom sketch of Larry Ray. A courtroom sketch of Larry Ray. Claudia Drury, who Ray allegedly forced into being a sex worker and exploited for millions, is pictured in a sweatshirt crying. Claudia Drury, who Ray allegedly forced into being a sex worker and exploited for millions, is pictured in a sweatshirt crying. Felicia Rosario, Larry Ray’s former girlfriend, says the cult leader nearly drove to her suicide, was violent with her, and urged her to cut ties with her family, have sex with strangers, and revoke her medical degree from Columbia University. Felicia Rosario, Larry Ray’s former girlfriend, says the cult leader nearly drove to her suicide, was violent with her, and urged her to cut ties with her family, have sex with strangers, and revoke her medical degree from Columbia University. Josh Marcus 6 April 2022 22:42 1649286986 Signing off for today Thanks for reading our live coverage of the Larry Ray trial. Stay tuned with The Independent for the latest news, analysis, and commentary. Josh Marcus 7 April 2022 00:16

