Sarah Jessica Parker launches her own wallpaper line

Sarah Jessica Parker has launched her own wallpaper line with interior designer and co-creative director of Wallshoppe, Eric Hughes.

The collection features large floral motifs in an array of colour combinations and backdrops, as well as a print of bookshelves filled with vintage books and graphic wiggly-striped options.

Fans of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, may recognise one of Parker’s creations as the wallpaper that adorns the actor’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in New York City.

The large teal carnations are especially striking at the end of the eighth episode of the new series, when they frame Carrie as she sits on her windowsill looking pensive while wearing a Versace Mille Feuille gown and holding a plate of microwave popcorn.

Parker told ELLE Décor that the wallpaper choice “felt like it was breaking the rules”.

“We hadn’t seen flowers that big and we hadn’t seen colours used that way. So it felt very Carrie, who, for better or worse, makes bold choices and lives by them and doesn’t apologise or really care if people don’t understand,” she said.

The range includes both traditional wallpaper rolls and temporary “peel and stick” wallpaper panels that are more easily removable.

Prices range from US$68 (£53.78) to US$299 (£236.47).

Hughes and Parker’s collaboration began long before the Wallshoppe range, as the actor first hired Hughes 35 years ago to decorate her and husband Matthew Broderick’s home on Long Island.

The designer told ELLE Décor that she had seen “something in me that I didn’t see in myself at the time, which was that I could take this passion for design and turn it into a career”.

Of the wallpaper line, Hughes said that it was “so specific” to Parker’s “design sensibility”.

“It’s her own personal style,” he said. “And you see it in everything she does and I the way she dresses and the way that her homes are made.”

