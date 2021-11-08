Sarah Jessica Parker condemns ‘misogynist chatter’ about aging Sex and the City cast

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out against the “misogynist chatter” she has encountered over the Sex and the City cast growing older.

In a new interview with Vogue to promote HBO Max’s upcoming SATC reboot, And Just Like That, which comes out next month, she shared her disappointment about how some social media users have reacted to the revival.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said. “‘Grey hair, grey hair, grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’ I’m sitting with [US talk show host] Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

The 56-year-old actor added: “Everyone has something to say: ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.

“I know what I look like,” she continued. “I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their fifties.

Kim Cattrall, one of their co-stars in the original series who has publicly fallen out with Parker, is not returning for the series.

