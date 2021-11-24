Santa gets a boyfriend in tear-jerking Norwegian Christmas advert

A Christmas advert released by Norway’s national postage service has sparked an emotional reaction online, with many declaring it the best festive commercial this year.

The advert by Posten puts a twist on the popular romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, with the alternative title “When Harry Met Santa”.

It tells the story of a man named Harry who waits all year just to spend one night with the one he loves: Father Christmas.

The story begins with Harry’s first encounter with Santa, who is caught off-guard while delivering presents in Harry’s home late at night.

Each year after that, the pair exchange small gifts and interactions that grow with affection, and eventually, love. But the waiting is not easy on Harry, who is seen crying on several occasions.

One year, he writes to Santa to say: “Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is you.”

When Christmas arrives, Harry dresses up for his meeting with Santa and is waiting for him to arrive down his chimney when the doorbell rings.

Confused, he goes to answer it and is greeted by a postal worker, who delivers him a stack of gifts. Harry walks back into the living room looking dejected, only to see Santa standing in his living room to surprise him.

“Well, I arranged some help this year so I can be with you,” says Santa.

The pair draw near to one another and share their first kiss. As the scene ends, the advert concludes: “In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want.”

Norway decriminalised homosexuality in 1972, making it one of the first countries in the world to enact an anti-discrimination law that explicitly included sexual orientation.

The advert has garnered a positive response among social media users, many of whom praised the postal service for celebrating queer love.

“Beautiful queer Christmas joy from Norway,” tweeted one person.

Another wrote: “Of all the things to happen today, I wasn’t expecting to be in bits over the Christmas advert from Norway’s postal service.”

“Can’t believe Norway’s postal service came through for me and single-handedly saved Christmas with gay Santa,” added a third.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Santa gets a boyfriend in tear-jerking Norwegian Christmas advert