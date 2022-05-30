Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year

Thousands of people flocked to the first Santa Fe Literary Festival, held in the New Mexico capital earlier this month.

The event’s world-renowned author line-up included George RR Martin, Margaret Atwood, John Grisham and Colson Whitehead, as well as talks and sessions held up dozens more authors.

The Independent, as the international media partner of the Santa Fe Literary Festival, provided coverage across each day of the event. For more visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website

